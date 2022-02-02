HANFORD — A new era at the Hanford nuclear reservation has started.
The first industrial-scale processing of radioactive tank waste to prepare it for disposal has begun, site officials announced Wednesday.
Early on Jan. 26, the Tank Side Cesium Removal System, or TSCR, began pretreating Hanford tank waste.
It is an initial step toward turning the waste into a stable glass form at the $17 billion Hanford vitrification plant.
"This is a win for the entire Tri-Cities community," said Gov. Jay Inslee in a video shown at the announcement.
"For decades, millions of gallons of dangerous waste has threatened the Columbia River and the health of everyone in central Washington and ... the Tank-Side Cesium Removal system is a major leap towards making our communities safer," he said.
The 580-square-mile Hanford site adjacent to Richland in Eastern Washington has 56 million gallons of radioactive waste stored in underground tanks, some of them prone to leaking.
The waste is left from operations from World War II through the Cold War to produce nearly two-thirds of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear weapons program.
When construction started on the Hanford Waste Treatment Plant, or vitrification plant, in 2002, it included a facility that stands the equivalent of 11 stories high to separate tank waste into low-activity radioactive and high-level radioactive waste for separate treatment and disposal.
But after technical issues were raised about that and about another vit plant facility that would handle high level waste, Hanford officials changed course and came up with a much smaller system that could do part of the massive building's work.
"It was only three years ago that the Tank Side Cesium Removal System, or TSCR, was only a conceptual drawing," said John Eschenberg, president of Washington River Protection Solutions, the tank farm contractor at Hanford.
Similar technology has been used at two other Department of Energy nuclear cleanup sites and in Japan after the Fukushima disaster.
Hanford bet on the same technology as a way to allow the vitrification plant to start treating some of its least radioactive tank waste by a federal court deadline of the end of 2023.
The TSCR system separates low-activity radioactive waste out of tank waste, so that waste can be vitrified as Hanford also works toward preparing to vitrify high-level tank waste by a deadline in 2033.
