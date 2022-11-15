WENATCHEE — Chelan County Commission candidate Shon Smith extended his lead over Anne Hessburg after the third round of ballot counts were released Tuesday.

Smith, a Republican, now has 16,690 votes (50.5%) and has extended his lead over Hessburg, an independent, who has received 16,312 votes (49.4%). A week ago, the difference was 143 but is 378 votes as of Tuesday, according to the Chelan County Auditor's Office.

