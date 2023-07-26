WASHINGTON, D.C. — Three witnesses to unidentified aerial phenomena told Congress on Wednesday about objects performing maneuvers beyond what any known aircraft could achieve — aerial events that pose a rising threat to civilian aircraft, they said. But the unusually wide-ranging testimony also gave stage to uncorroborated accusations of a massive government cover up, expositions on the existence of alien life, and even theories about interdimensionally.

The key takeaway: however much the government reveals about the unidentified flying object phenomena, it likely won’t be enough to satisfy skeptical lawmakers and witnesses.

Ryan Graves, executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force at the U.S. Department of Defense, and Retired Navy Commander David Fravor are sworn-in during a House Oversight Committee hearing titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency” on Capitol Hill, July 26, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Several witnesses are testifying about their experience with possible UFO encounters and discussion about a potential covert government program concerning debris from crashed, non-human origin spacecraft.


