KENT — Sound Transit revealed Thursday that light-rail service to the Eastside, which was to begin by July 2023, will open more than a year later because contractors must reinforce or rebuild 4 miles of flawed concrete track supports through Mercer Island and Seattle.

Meanwhile, unstable soil in Kent is worse than expected, so builders must design different underground column foundations. That could delay the line from Angle Lake to Federal Way from late 2024 until sometime in 2025.



