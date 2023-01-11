WASHINGTON, D.C. — Northern California was expected on Wednesday to bear the brunt of the latest Pacific storm to roll through the state, which has been battered by deadly rains and powerful winds that have chased thousands from their homes and flooded entire towns.

The newest round of storms was expected to produce torrential downpours and gale force winds along the northern coast, where the threat of flooding will persist until Friday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.



