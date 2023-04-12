WENATCHEE VALLEY — If you noticed more leaves on fruit trees last winter, you’re not alone.
There was a lack of leaf abscission, which is the process of trees and plants dropping their leaves in the fall.
An article by the Washington State University Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center, based in Wenatchee, detailed that a cold, wet spring and a warm fall last year contributed to more leaves staying on fruit trees in the fall.
According to the article, the prolonged seasons, particularly the warm weather in October and November, did not give the normal signals for the trees to start losing their leaves, such as a slow decrease in temperature.
The relatively warm fall was quickly followed by a hard freeze in the middle of November, which caused the leaves to freeze on the trees.
Bernardita Sallato, a fruit tree researcher who helped write the article for WSU, said when leaf abscission doesn’t happen, nutrient levels in the trees are reduced, as the trees are not gaining the nitrogen from the leaves. A similar situation happened in 2014, when a warm October was rapidly followed by freezing temperatures in the first week of November, according to the article.
The reduction of nutrients doesn't negatively impact the overall tree health, fruit yield or quality the following season, the article states.
Sallato said an issue the article does not address is how the old leaves affect pruning: It makes pruning more difficult and expensive, as it will take longer for workers who are paid hourly to prune.
“We prune to maximize high quality of fruit year after year,” Sallato said. “Leaves interfere with the process, because you can't see very well where you are cutting, and for some orchardists, that decides their pruning method based on counting buds; it is difficult to distinguish with all the leaves on.”
Brandon Lewis, of Brandon Lewis Orchards Inc., said the costs to prune varies among orchards, but most orchardists base wages around the Adverse Effect Wages Rates of the H-2A program, as many pruners are foreign workers. The U.S. Department of Labor lists Washington's Adverse Effect Wage Rate H-2A wage rate at $17.97 per hour.
It typically takes one worker 40 hours to prune 1 acre, according to Lewis, who didn't have to worry about leaves much this year.
He said he was "blessed" that his orchards didn't have delayed leaf abscission issues, as most of the leaves in his orchards fell off. He said that his workers sprayed zinc and boron on the orchards in late September to help the leaves fall off. Later in the season, big leaf blowers were used to blow leaves off.
Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210
World staff writer
