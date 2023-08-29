LAKE CHELAN — Very little has been solidified regarding the woody debris problem in Lake Chelan, according to Jeff Osborn, Chelan County PUD senior license compliance specialist.
The debris has been on the Chelan PUD’s radar since the early 2000s, when the issue was raised during the Lake Chelan relicensing process, Osborn said.
The woody debris in Lake Chelan has been a longstanding problem. It consists, for the most part, of large branches, roots and even whole trees that have fallen into the rivers and streams surrounding the lake.
The debris is then washed into the lake — much of it coming out of the Stehekin River during the snowpack run-off each spring — where it creates valuable habitat for fish, but can also be a hazard to boaters and swimmers using the lake.
“Because of the concern for woody material in the lake,” Osborn said, “we actually wrote in the license an article that references funding provided by the PUD to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) to transport, collect and store woody material that can then be used for fishery-related habitat enhancement projects or erosion control projects on either forest service or parks service land.”
The funds provided by the PUD through the license amount to $5,000 per year for the first 20 years of the license. So far, $130,000 has been accumulated, but not used, according to Osborn.
There are currently no concrete plans on what to do with that money.
“It’s a very sensitive subject for Lake Chelan and recreation,” Osborn said. “I’m sure if you ask half a dozen people, you’ll get 10 different opinions on what the issue is and who needs to be responsible. There isn’t any overarching plan as of right now. We (the PUD) have a management plan as part of the license, but again it is focused on providing funding.”
Part of the issue, according to Osborn, is that each of the entities involved in solving the woody debris problem in the lake are reluctant to collect or remove that debris.
“Once you do,” said Osborn, “now you assume any liability associated with that, and entities were reluctant to assume that risk.”
According to Lisa Dowling, the natural resource specialist for Chelan County, the issue has been a point of discussion for the Lake Chelan Watershed Planning Unit (LCWPU) meetings since September 2022.
“The county is working with the local marina managers to explore the best short and long-term management options for driftwood accumulation in marinas at Lake Chelan,” Dowling said, “and we are early in that process so currently there is not a lot of information to share.”
So far, the LCWPU explored “options with WDFW to write Hydraulic Project Approval permits (HPAs) across multiple landowners and has worked towards scheduling a site tour in early 2023 with Chelan County Natural Resource Department, WDFW, and interested marina managers,” according to the meeting minutes for Dec. 14, 2022.
At a meeting June 14, the results of that site tour were discussed.
“No specific projects have been proposed at this time that will require an HPA permit from WDFW,” said Amanda Barg, point-of-contact between WDFW and the county.
These permits are required by Washington state law, and strive to oversee any construction or other work activities that occur in or near state-owned waters like Chelan.
“If there is a specific project proposed in the future,” Barg said, “WDFW will review the project for potential impacts on fish life and fish habitat and work with the applicant to ensure the project will not result in a net loss of fish life or fish habitat.”
In the meantime, people will have to wait to see what — if any — plans are made regarding the issue.
“There are many more questions than answers at this time,” Osborn said. “It’s kind of a sticky wicket.”