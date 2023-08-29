ROOT BALLS, GOLF COURSE CLOSED
Buy Now

Root balls are shown on the beach near Campbell's Resort in Chelan, and along the beach between Chelan and Manson, in May 2009.

LAKE CHELAN — Very little has been solidified regarding the woody debris problem in Lake Chelan, according to Jeff Osborn, Chelan County PUD senior license compliance specialist.

The debris has been on the Chelan PUD’s radar since the early 2000s, when the issue was raised during the Lake Chelan relicensing process, Osborn said.

Ban on large woody debris expected for Lake Chelan (copy)
Buy Now

Root balls are shown on the beach near Campbell's Resort in Chelan, and along the beach between Chelan and Manson in May 2009. 