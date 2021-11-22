BELLINGHAM — More rain is headed toward Western Washington this week, even as cleanup and damage assessments continue in northern Whatcom County cities hit hard by last week's devastating floods.
Meanwhile, cleanup continued and damage assessment began Monday in the Whatcom County towns of Everson, Nooksack and Sumas — areas hardest hit when a torrent of water roared over the Nooksack River levee and inundated those areas.
Many roads remained closed and more schools opened Monday.
And hundreds of volunteers helped remove debris and waterlogged personal belongings at organized efforts in Everson, Nooksack and Sumas.
"What a day. We had over 600 volunteers in Everson and Nooksack and 500 in Sumas helping our community cleanup from the flood," Everson Mayor John Perry said on Facebook.
Volunteers came from Anacortes, Ferndale, Lynden, Bellingham, and many other areas to help.
"We helped clean up over 170 homes, eclipsed 300 tons of waste disposed of, and made a big dent in the work that was needed to start the rebuilding process," Perry said.
"I watched group after group of volunteers come back after a long day, covered in mud and smiles. Person after person came up to me overcome with emotions. They were heartbroken for the community and those who have lost so much, thankful for the opportunity to help, and overwhelmed by the show of love, support and caring that every single person there exhibited. Many people were helped and it was a blessing to the people who received it and those who gave," he said.
Rainfall this week shouldn't be heavy enough to push the Nooksack River over its banks again, at least for now, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle and the Northwest River Forecast Center.
"For now, they are going to be holding under (flood levels)," meteorologist Maddie Kristell told The Bellingham Herald.
Rain is forecast Tuesday, with a bit of a break Wednesday, with only some isolated showers.
But a rainy, breezy storm arrives Thanksgiving Day and lasts into Friday, Kristell said.
Other storms are lining up behind the one expected to hit Thursday-Friday, and rain is in the forecast daily through at least Sunday.
Damage inspection is the first step toward obtaining a federal disaster declaration, which we make more funding available, Whatcom County officials said.
Gov. Jay Inslee promised state aid and other help for Whatcom County in a visit last week, and Whatcom County Executive Satpal Sidhu and the County Council promised to help with cleanup and recovery.
Whatcom County officials estimated last week that damages would total $7 to $10 million.