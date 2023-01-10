US-NEWS-STUDENTLOANS-EXPLAINER-GET

Student loan borrowers stage a rally in front of The White House to celebrate President Biden canceling student debt and to begin the fight to cancel any remaining debt on Aug. 25, 2022, in Washington, D.C. 

 Paul Morigi/Getty Images for We the 45m/TNS

LOS ANGELES — The Biden administration's plan to wipe out billions of dollars in student-loan debt is in legal limbo, blocked at least temporarily by lawsuits. But a related proposal to lower monthly payments for millions of borrowers is taking a major step forward this week.

The U.S. Department of Education laid out a proposed rule Tuesday to simplify and expand eligibility for its income-driven repayment programs, which tie monthly payments on federal student loans to the borrower's ability to pay.



