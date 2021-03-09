YAKIMA — Yakima County’s COVID-19 vaccine allocation this week included doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The vaccine, which was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for emergency use on Feb. 27, only requires a single dose, while vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna require two doses.
The Yakima Health District encourages community members, when eligible, to take whatever vaccine is available. The type of vaccine used will be disclosed during the appointment.
“We are thrilled to have additional supply of vaccine available,” said Nathan Johnson, local emergency response coordinator for the Yakima Health District. “The more vaccine available, the quicker we can move through our vaccine prioritization schedule.”
This week, Yakima County received 10,868 vaccine doses including 9,848 first doses and 1,020 second doses, the health district said.
As of Tuesday, 33,448 first doses and 16,627 second doses have been administered in Yakima County, according to the local health district. The figure includes the state allocation from the federal government, allocations through the Federal Health Resources and Service Administration Program and the federal pharmacy program. The total doses administered is higher as the number of vaccinations administered at Safeway pharmacy locations were not available at the time of the report. The figure does not include vaccinations through the federal Walgreens Long-Term Care Program.
Additional phases of the state’s vaccine plan are expected to open in the coming weeks:
- Phase 1B Tier 2 will open on March 22. The phase includes all critical workers in certain congregate settings, including those who work in agriculture, food processing and incarceration facilities, and those 16 or older who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at a higher risk.
- Phase 1B Tier 3 will open on April 12 for those who are 50 or older with two or more underlying conditions and on April 26 for those 16 or older with two or more underlying conditions. Included on that list, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD and heart conditions.
- Phase 1B Tier 4 will open on April 26. This group include those who live in congregate housing, such as group homes, and staff and volunteers who work in congregate settings, such as jails and detention centers, but are not part of Phase 1B Tier 2.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s Phase Finder tool — FindYourPhasewa.org — and filling out the questionnaire.