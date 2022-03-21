WENATCHEE — The personal and medical information of 100,000 people has been potentially endangered after "malware" allowed unauthorized access to the Chelan-Douglas Health District's network.
The health district believes the breach occurred between July 2 and July 4. It took three days following the unauthorized data access for the health district to identify the breach and contain it, according to the state Attorney General's Office.
The health district put out a notice at the bottom of its website on March 15 following the conclusion of a cybersecurity investigation on Feb. 12.
The health district reported that 108,906 Washingtonians may have been victims of this data breach, according to the state Attorney General's Office.
The number of impacted individuals was reported to the Attorney General's Office and not disclosed to the public via their notice on their website.
The state requires businesses and public agencies to notify people impacted by a data breach. A notice must also be sent to the state Attorney General's Office if the affected business or public agency needs to send notifications to more than 500 residents.
The notice to the Attorney General's office must include the total number of residents affected, a list of the type of information affected, time frame, steps taken to contain the breach and a copy of what was sent out to residents affected.
Find a list of all data breaches since 2015 reported to the state Attorney General's Office here: wwrld.us/breach.
The breached information includes full names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth/death, financial account information and medical information — treatments, medical records, patient numbers, and/or health insurance policy information.
The Attorney General's Office defines malware as "the installation of malicious code onto a website, server, or network to disrupt the system or covertly obtain access to the data held within," according to a 2021 data breach report.
Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas Health District administrator, has not provided a comment following a request by The Wenatchee World as of Monday.
Individuals with questions concerning this incident should call (844) 626-1280 for a confidential, toll-free response line the health district has set up. The response line is available 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday Eastern Time, according to the news release.
