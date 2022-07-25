Chris Fuller of Wenatchee gives his newly adopted 3-year-old Great Pyrenees, Zed, a petting under the chin in the parking lot of the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society prior to going home Friday afternoon.
WENATCHEE — A Great Pyrenees, a black cat with a mustache and a Husky all left a shelter in the span of an hour on Friday.
Last weekend, adoption fees for cats were $25 and $50 for dogs older than six months at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. The fee also covered spaying and neutering, vaccinations, microchipping and a free sample of Hill's food.
Taylor Sharp, humane society executive director, said Monday more than 100 animals were adopted over the weekend: 31 dogs, 69 cats and two rabbits.
"It was super busy but exciting," she said. "We will fill right back up again, I'm sure."
The humane society partnered with Best Friends Animal Society "in hopes to encourage people to adopt,” Taylor said Friday.
Sharp said even though the price was reduced, the humane society made sure potential adopters were a good fit for the animal. She said this helps ensure the animal goes to a good home and stays there.
Chris Fuller of Wenatchee took home a 3-month-old Great Pyrenees named Zed on Friday. Fuller said he thought the discount was a great way to get more people to adopt
"I think more people would choose to get a dog," he said, adding he saved a few hundred dollars on the cost of getting Zed fixed through the deal.
A kitten named James, now named Ricky, was placed into a home with 11-year-old Greyson Medeiros and 6-year-old sister Aria Medeiros.
"I think it's awesome," said their mom, Shane Medeiros of the discount. "I mean, it definitely worked!
Potential dog adopters had the opportunity to meet their future pet in an enclosed space with toys and treats behind the building.
Aaron and Kayla Folden knew they wanted to adopt 9-month-old Husky Mae about 10 minutes after meeting her. Kayla said they were looking for another dog to join their St. Bernard and other members in her family have Huskies.
"She's energetic and loves playing," Kayla said. "I just love that kind of dog."
Sharp said there are still plenty of animals waiting to find a home. Most are located in the shelter, but some are in foster homes. If someone sees an animal on the humane society’s website that is in foster care, the appropriate phone number will be provided.
“July is incredibly busy for shelters all across the country,” Sharp said. “Shelters are feeling the weight of an increase in intake and a slow in adoption. We want to remind people that it’s a good time to adopt.”
