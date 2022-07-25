Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — A Great Pyrenees, a black cat with a mustache and a Husky all left a shelter in the span of an hour on Friday.

Last weekend, adoption fees for cats were $25 and $50 for dogs older than six months at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. The fee also covered spaying and neutering, vaccinations, microchipping and a free sample of Hill's food. 

Zed in Car
Chris Fuller of Wenatchee gives his newly adopted 3-year-old Great Pyrenees, Zed, a petting under the chin in the parking lot of the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society prior to going home Friday afternoon.
Ricky and Greyson
Greyson Medeiros, 11, holds his newly adopted kitten, Ricky, at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Friday afternoon.
Mae and Aaron
Aaron Folden prepares to feed Mae a treat before deciding to adopt the 9-month-old Husky at Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Friday afternoon. 


