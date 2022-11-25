MIAMI — U.S. Border Patrol and Coast Guard crews were kept busy on Thanksgiving intercepting people from Cuba attempting to enter the country through the Florida Keys.

Throughout Thursday, the Border Patrol responded to three landings up and down the island chain. A total of 51 people from Cuba were taken into custody, Walter Slosar, chief patrol agent of the Border Patrol’s Miami sector, said in a statement released on Twitter.



©2022 Miami Herald. Visit miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

