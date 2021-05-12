KENNEWICK — The rate of new COVID cases for the Tri-Cities area dropped on Wednesday, but more people were admitted to area hospitals for treatment of COVID-19.
Both are factors that Washington state officials will consider next Tuesday, when it decides whether counties may remain in Phase 3 of reopening or whether tighter restrictions on businesses will be required.
The Benton Franklin Health District announced 44 more COVID cases Wednesday.
It brings the new cases per day so far this week, starting with the weekend, to an average of 31 per day. Reports of new cases tend to rise through the work week as more test results are received.
Last week, an average of 39 new cases per day were reported in the Tri-Cities area, down from an average of 52 each day last week.
The two-week rate of new cases for both Benton and Franklin counties dropped on Wednesday, continuing the general trend seen this month.
However, Franklin remains well above the 200 new cases per 100,000 people over two weeks that the state Department of Health has set as a goal to remain in Phase 3 of reopening.
The new case rate for Franklin County was 261 new cases per 100,000 over two weeks, according to the Benton Franklin Health District. It is down from 272 on Tuesday and 311 at the end of April.
The new case rate for Benton County was 181 new cases per 100,000, according to the local health district. It is down from 191 on Tuesday and 213 at the end of April.
Each county has to meet only one of the requirements, either for a new case rate below 200 or a low number of new hospital admissions for COVID-19 patients.
The local health district does not release the number of new patients admitted for COVID-19 treatment each day, but its data shows the total number of patients up from recent lows of eight patients in early April and 13 as recently as Monday.
On Wednesday, hospitals in Benton and Franklin counties reported treating 20 patients for COVID-19.
They accounted for 4.9% of the 411 patients in the Richland, Kennewick, Pasco and Prosser hospitals.