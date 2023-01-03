Tesla hands over first cars produced at new plant in Gruenheide

Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.

 Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters

WASHINGTON, D.C. — More U.S. consumers want to buy an electric vehicle (EV) but are concerned about rising prices, while fewer aimed to purchase gasoline-powered vehicles, a survey by consulting firm Deloitte showed on Wednesday.

Nearly 7 in 10 prospective EV buyers in the United States expect to pay less than $50,000 for their next vehicle, according to the survey conducted between September and October 2022.



