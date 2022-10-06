US-NEWS-CALIF-WATER-RIVER-LA

The Colorado River flows over rocks along its banks at Lee's Ferry, a narrow stretch that marks the divide between the river's upper and lower basins, in Arizona, in mid-May.

LOS ANGELES — With the Colorado River in crisis and reservoir levels continuing to decline, some California water agencies are planning to significantly reduce the amount they take from the river starting next year.

As a result, officials with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California said they plan to endorse mandatory conservation measures to begin rationing water for cities and local agencies that supply 19 million people across six counties.



