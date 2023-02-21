FILE PHOTO: The Mormon Temple is shown at Temple Square, downtown Salt Lake City

The Mormon Temple is shown at Temple Square, downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, on Jan. 11, 2018. 

 Reuters/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) and its investment management company have agreed to pay a combined $5 million to settle charges they previously hid the church's multibillion-dollar stock portfolio from the public, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced on Tuesday.

The markets watchdog said the LDS church, also known as the Mormon church, and its nonprofit investment company, Ensign Peak Advisers Inc., used shell companies to mask its growing investments in public companies, which reached $32 billion in 2018, due to concerns of negative publicity.



