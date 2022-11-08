Burnett Morrison.jpg (copy)

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett, left, is running for reelection against Deputy Mike Morrison, right.

WENATCHEE — Mike Morrison is ahead of Brian Burnett for Chelan County Sheriff after early general election results were released Tuesday evening.

Morrison has received 11,333 votes — 54.1% — and Burnett has received 9,504 votes — 45.37%, according to the Chelan County Auditor.



Pete O'Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World's wildfire coverage.

