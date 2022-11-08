WENATCHEE — Mike Morrison is ahead of Brian Burnett for Chelan County Sheriff after early general election results were released Tuesday evening.
Morrison has received 11,333 votes — 54.1% — and Burnett has received 9,504 votes — 45.37%, according to the Chelan County Auditor.
“We’re definitely optimistic and looking forward to seeing what the final result is going to be,” Morrison said in an interview after the results were announced. “I’m just appreciative for everyone who’s voted for me so far and they’ve indicated they have faith in me. And that’s an honor.”
In his campaign, Morrison, 42, criticized the department’s culture under incumbent Burnett’s leadership.
Asked why he thought his message resonated with voters, Morrison pointed to his belief that the sheriff’s position to stay out of politics.
“Politics has divided us and in this kind of job we shouldn’t be divided,” Morrison said. “It’s all about law enforcement, protecting, serving, and treating everyone with fairness, respect and dignity.”
The preliminary tally has nearly flipped from the August primary election when Burnett took 55% of the vote.
Burnett was “disappointed” by the early results, but is hopeful that the remaining votes will swing the election in his favor.
“I think I’m stronger on the conservative vote and I think Mike (Morrison) took the Democrats and really appealed” to those voters, Burnett said. “And so I think the farther right votes are going to come in later.”
If Morrison ultimately wins the election, Burnett said he’ll look for the next “open door and what’s the future have and what’s God got in store for me.
He continued, “But for me personally, it’d be kind of exciting to see what that would be, but I’m disappointed for my command staff because I have so much respect for them and the things that they've done and accomplished. My goal, personally, is we always leave things better than we find it and we’ve done a great job of that the last 12 years.”
Morrison began his law enforcement career 16 years ago with the Omak Police Department. He joined the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office in 2014 and has served as president of the Chelan County Deputy Sheriff Association since 2020.
Burnett, 55, was elected in 2010 after serving as a deputy for nine years.
Burnett raised more than $88,000 during his campaign, more than double the $42,400 raised by Morrison, and second in the state only to Clark County Sheriff candidate John Horch, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission. Horch raised $144,500.
The next ballot count is Thursday and the results will be certified Nov. 29.
