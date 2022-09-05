Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

KYIV — Moscow and Kyiv on Tuesday accused each other of risking catastrophe by shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine as they awaited a report by the United Nations nuclear watchdog on its condition.

The plant, which is operated by Ukrainian technicians, was captured by Russian forces in early March soon after they invaded Ukraine.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?