SPOKANE — The Moscow Police Department is seeking the public’s help to speak with the occupant or occupants of a vehicle that was close to the King Road residence where four University of Idaho students were killed Nov. 13.
Police say the occupants could have information related to the homicides.
In a news release Wednesday, detectives said they want to speak with the person driving a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, and passengers if there were any. The license plate of the vehicle is unknown.
The police department said it has received several tips to believe a white Hyundai Elantra was close to the King Road residence in the early morning hours of Nov. 13 — the day Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found dead in an off-campus rental house.
“If you know of or own a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the tip line,” police said in the news release.
