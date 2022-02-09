MOSES LAKE — With the enactment of a new state law last year, legislators in Olympia made it illegal for a school to inappropriately use a Native American word or image as a logo or mascot — but that doesn't necessarily mean the Moses Lake High School will be changing its mascot, Chiefs, anytime soon, says Moses Lake School Board member Shannon Hintz.
"The state law doesn't say we have to change (the mascot's name)," Hintz said. "The state law says inappropriate use of names, mascots and imagery related to Native American people (is prohibited)."
Hintz said her work with the Downtown Moses Lake Association showed her it was likely laws such as the one enacted in 2021 were coming. As a result, she began working early on to prepare for the law and work to ensure the Moses Lake School District was working with other local governments and the nearby Colville Tribes — a coalition of 12 tribal nations who call the Colville Reservation home — to determine whether MLHS' use of the Chiefs namesake was appropriate. The school has long held that name in honor of Chief Moses, the Native American leader for whom Moses Lake is named. After discussing the situation with tribal leaders, Hintz said the only thing the tribes have asked for is a land acknowledgement and for the district not to use the "tomahawk chop" gesture, made famous by the former Kansas City Chiefs and viewed as disrespectful by many Native Americans.
According to Northwestern University, a land acknowledgement is a formal statement recognizing and respecting indigenous peoples as the traditional stewards of their homelands and the relationship those tribes have to the land in question — in this case, Moses Lake.
Acknowledging the history of the region is important educationally and as a matter of heritage, Hintz said. The land acknowledgements can serve both purposes, if done well.
"A lot of times, people forget that they're walking on history," Hintz said. "... (It's important) to bring that history back and make it alive, because those people still live here."
Hintz said a land acknowledgement document was created and submitted to the Colville Confederated Tribes Council last year and is currently pending its approval. To date, Hintz said, tribal leaders have not indicated any objections to MLHS continuing to be known as the Chiefs, she said.
Sophia Persichini, a student representative on the MLSD Board of Directors, said at the Jan. 13 board meeting the student body is wanting to ensure it is being respectful to indigenous people when rooting for the Chiefs during sporting events.
Derek O'Brien, the second student representative on the school board, said students have been concerned about a possible name change. While no formal moves have been taken on the process by student government, he said he has had conversations with classmates at MLHS that indicate the student body would like any input on a new namesake for the school, if one becomes necessary.
"I know there's worries about the mascot changing for the high school, so I have been discussing with students about possible new ones. Nothing really big has come up," O'Brien said.
Hintz does not anticipate a change will be necessary, but no formal response from the Colville Reservation leadership group has come forth. At this point, she said, the tribal representatives are reviewing the land acknowledgement, which is expected to take some time because it's a government process and those tend to move slowly.
Hintz said the city of Moses Lake and Big Bend Community College are also working on land acknowledgements to honor the region's indigenous history. She said she is hopeful the movement on this issue will help pull Native Americans back into the culture of the city and school district. As an example, she noted the district is working with tribal leaders to add Native American history to the curriculum for the district with the help of the Colville Tribes. Meanwhile, the city displays banners honoring Chief Moses at Sinkiuse Square, which is named in honor of Chief Moses' tribe. She is hopeful the land acknowledgements will help integrate tribal members back into the community.
She hopes the Colville Tribes will take the land acknowledgements as an invite to be a part of the Moses Lake community.
"If you want to be a part (of Moses Lake), please be a part. We are inviting you," Hintz said.