MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake Mayor Dean Hankins has announced his resignation as mayor and as a member of the Moses Lake City Council.

"This morning we received a letter of resignation effective today (Tuesday)," wrote Moses Lake City Manager Allison Williams in response to an email from the Herald. "Don Myers will step in as mayor, per our council procedures."



___ (c)2022 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. Visit the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. at www.columbiabasinherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

