YAKIMA — Mosquitoes recently collected near Grandview have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Benton County Mosquito Control District.
This is the first West Nile virus activity reported for Washington state in 2020, the district said in a news release. No human cases have been identified this year.
Primarily causing infections in birds, West Nile virus can spread to people and other animals through mosquito bites. While a vaccine is available for horses, there is no vaccine to prevent illness in people. Instead, people must use proper protections to help prevent infection.
Most people with the virus have no symptoms, but an estimated two people out of 10 infected with the virus will have symptoms three to 14 days after the mosquito bite, the release said.
Safety steps include draining sources of stagnant water, staying inside at dusk and dawn, using an EPA-approved insect repellent, ensuring doors and windows have tight-fitting screens and dressing with long sleeves, pants and a hat when mosquitoes are present.
To track West Nile virus activity near Benton County or for information, visit mosquitocontrol.org.