An immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum in the United States waits to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing into Arizona from Mexico on Monday, near Yuma, Ariz.

 Getty Images/TNS/John Moore

NEW YORK — Undocumented crossings at the U.S. southern border have long been dominated by people from Mexico and Central America — but for the first time since at least the turn of the century, migrants from other nations made up the majority of those stopped by authorities.

Most of these other migrants are from farther flung countries within Latin America, like Venezuela and Colombia, a sign of how post-pandemic economic pain is being felt throughout just about every corner of that region.



