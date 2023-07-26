Afghan_Refugess_Asylum_seekers_University_of_Athens_Propylea_Greece.jpg

Afghan asylum seekers protesting in front of the University of Athens, Greece.

 Provided by Ggia/Wikimedia Commons

BRUSSELS, Greece — Fewer than a third of unaccompanied children succeeded in winning asylum in Greece last year, with the rest of the applications rejected or in limbo, aid agency Save the Children said in calling for better protection of those most vulnerable.

Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for refugees and migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Hundreds of migrants died off the Greek shores last month when an overcrowded smugglers’ boat capsized and sank.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?