SEATTLE — What is a mother's love worth? It's priceless but not a thing of value, an appeals court ruled, overturning a Skagit County woman's conviction for soliciting to kill her former husband.

The Washington Court of Appeals on Monday overturned Vanessa Valdiglesias LaValle's conviction of first-degree solicitation to commit murder, for which she had been found guilty in 2021 for trying to persuade her son to kill his father with rat poison. Valdiglesias LaValle, who lived in Mount Vernon, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for her conviction, which is now remanded to trial court.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?