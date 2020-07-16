Updated, 11:30 a.m. Thursday:
TRINIDAD — A motorcyclist from Malaga was hospitalized Thursday morning after a collision in Trinidad.
Tyler Capps, 20, was riding a Triumph motorcycle eastbound on Highway 28 near the exit to Crescent Bar when he was hit from behind by a 2011 Dodge Ram, said Trooper John Bryant, Washington State Patrol.
The Dodge drove over Capps, causing deep lacerations to his arms and legs, Bryant said. Capps was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Dodge, 42-year-old Daniel Creveling of Twisp, has not been issued a citation, but could after more investigation, Bryant said.
Bryant reported the collision at 9:33 a.m.