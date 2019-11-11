WENATCHEE — Officials believe lantern that fell on the floor is the cause of a motorhome being destroyed by fire early Monday morning outside Wenatchee.
When crews arrived at 1:45 a.m., the motorhome on the 4300 block of Stemilt Creek Road was fully engulfed in flames, said Kay McKellar, a spokeswoman for Chelan County Fire District 1.
The fire was reported at 1:32 a.m. and all occupants were out of the motorhome within 10 minutes. It’s unclear from officials how many occupants were inside the motorhome, but one was treated for smoke inhalation, McKellar said.
The blazed was knocked down by 2:27 a.m. and crews cleared the scene shortly before 4 a.m.
The fire likely started after a sleeping occupant knocked over a lantern, McKellar said.