EAST WENATCHEE — A motorist was arrested Tuesday morning in Wenatchee after brandishing a firearm at a woman while in East Wenatchee traffic.
The suspect allegedly pulled a pistol from the center console of his Toyota Tundra and showed it to a woman in an adjacent car in the area of Grant Road and Highway 28, said Ray Coble, assistant chief with East Wenatchee Police.
The woman, who was traveling with her three children, reported the incident to police at 8:34 a.m. The pickup was stopped by police in Wenatchee shortly after on the 200 block of Mission Street, Coble said.
Police found a gun in the pickup and one person was arrested.
The suspect’s identity wasn’t immediately available for release Tuesday morning.