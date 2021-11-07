SEATTLE — The first significant snow of the season fell on Western Washington mountains this weekend, bringing nearly two feet of snow to some areas.
As of Sunday afternoon, Mount Baker and other high elevations had received 23 inches during the previous two days, according to the National Weather Service. Stevens Pass received about 11 inches, and Snoqualmie Pass saw 5 inches, most of it coming Saturday afternoon and Sunday.
"It was pretty much right on target" for November, said Dustin Guy, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle. Snow levels dropped to 2,500 feet as cold air moved into the region.
"It was the first of many to come," he said.
Roads through major mountain passes were open Sunday, with traction tire advisories or requirements in place from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
A winter weather advisory remained in effect until 4 a.m. Monday. Forecasters expected the system to bring another 4 to 8 inches of snow to the central Cascades, and 5 to 10 inches in the north and south Cascades.
"Be careful as you're heading over the passes because these wintry conditions will be carrying on," Guy said.
Around Puget Sound, Sunday saw on-and-off showers with winds gusting up to 35 mph at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The rain was expected to taper off late Sunday night, and most of Monday should be dry, Guy said.
But the respite was expected to be brief, with another storm system arriving Monday night that could bring more mountain snow, and rain in lower elevations.
Cooler, wet systems should continue through midweek, Guy said, interrupted by breaks between 12 and 18 hours of calmer conditions.
Later in the week, a warmer storm system is expected to sweep into the region and snow levels could rise to 7,000 or 8,000 feet on Thursday.
"We tend to flip-flop a lot in November," Guy said. "It's going to be a bit of a roller coaster weather-wise."
___ (c)2021 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
