Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes fails to catch a fly ball by the Seattle Mariners' Curt Casali, not pictured, during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday in Seattle. 

 Provided photo/Steph Chambers/Getty Images/TNS

SEATTLE — When manager Scott Servais warned those listening in his pregame media session that they might see some unique pitching decisions, including a position player pitching, the idea of Luis Torrens being brought in to pitch in a tie game in extra innings, well, that wasn't on the list of likely possibilities.

Not only did the backup catcher pitch in the top of the 10th inning, but he picked up with the win when the Mariners rallied in the bottom of the inning for a 7-6 walk-off victory on Abraham Toro's sacrifice fly to center that scored Carlos Santana from third base.



