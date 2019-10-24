WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Planning Commission has unanimously opposed a set of regulations for vacation rentals.
The vote sends the issue back to the Chelan County Commission to decide what to do next, said Kirsten Larsen, Chelan County planning manager.
The planning commission's decision Wednesday came in part because proposed changes by community development staff were so different that it warranted a new public hearing process, said Jordan McDevitt, Planning Commission board chair.
“The content of this new draft code is not what the public had time to comment on and I think it has changed in substantial scope,” McDevitt said. “And because of that it would make sense that it would have its own public process.”
Planning commission members did discuss scheduling some workshops to talk about other ideas for regulations, Larsen said. Members seemed interested in trying a different approach.
“We’re back to square one, but much more educated,” McDevitt said.
The planning commission has gone through a long process in considering potential regulations on vacation rentals. It has held two public hearings where dozens of members of the public spoke, followed by a meeting where commission members discussed their own opinions.
In the last, September meeting commission members expressed interest in restricting vacation rentals in someway, but differed on how it should be done.
Several members, though, said the county already had existing regulations in regards to noise, garbage and lights that were not being regulated. It felt the issue was an existing lack of code enforcement that additional regulation would not fix.
“My current problem with the draft code is it creates additional regulation, much of which points at existing regulation, which is not being enforced,”McDevitt said in September. “That makes people who are experiencing negative effects from short-term rentals feel good, but (it does) not effectively change their lives in any meaningful way.”