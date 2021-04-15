WENATCHEE — The intersection of Easy Street and Highway 2/97 in Olds Station is scheduled for an approximate $5 million construction project in spring 2022.
Currently the intersection is regulated by just a traffic light near Cascade Autocenter and the Easy Street Park and Ride, the state Department of Transportation is planning on transforming the intersection into a multi-lane roundabout.
It would be one of a kind among three other roundabouts in the area, the others single-lane, according to James Reynolds, the project's engineer with the North Central region of the state Department of Transportation.
The initial design on the roundabout project has been finalized, with the aim to improve traffic and reduce collisions, according to state Department of Transportation.
The roundabout also includes:
- More pullout lanes for buses
- An extension of the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail
- Shorter crosswalks
- A crossing over Easy Street on the south side of the intersection
The state Department of Transportation is inviting the public to a 4 p.m. April 28 online presentation about the project. Here’s the link to the meeting: wwrld.us/meet.
For details on the project, go to wwrld.us/roundaboutplan.