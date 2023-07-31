Jumpoff Ridge substation

This slide, from a town hall in March and provided by Microsoft, shows where the three data center buildings and substation could sit along the Malaga Alcoa Highway. 

WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD took a big step on an $86 million Malaga substation, which will power the planned Microsoft data campus.

PUD commissioners July 24 voted to buy seven capacitor banks at about $4 million total for the Microsoft data center, on which contractors in June began demolishing buildings.

Download PDF Malaga property
This map shows Microsoft's properties on the 5000 block of the Malaga Alcoa Highway in Malaga.


Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

