ENTIAT — Firefighters from several agencies are on the scene of possibly two fires burning north of Entiat and south of Chelan, says Chelan County Fire District 1 Battalion Chief Peter Rigelman.
The call came around 2:37 p.m. Monday, he said, with Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 among agencies asked to respond at 3:07 p.m., when a second alarm went out.
A Level 3 or "Go Now" evacuation was in place in a portion of the area threatening one structure, according to the Chelan County Emergency Management's website. Most of the area and 38 structures were under a Level 1 or "Get Ready," notice.
"We have a Level 1 evacuation alert for Stayman Flats Road, from milepost 2 to the end of the road," it said. "This applies to the north side of the road in this area.
"There is also a Level 1 issued for Hwy 97A, from Knapps Tunnel to Downie Canyon Road. This applies to the east side of the highway.
"Level 1 means stay alert and monitor the conditions. Follow along on evacuation notices ... on the Chelan County Emergency Incident Map: https://bit.ly/3ish5Cb."
Stayman Flats Road near Chelan was closed to through traffic.
Rigelman said both fires were between 5 and 10 acres each in the Stayman Flats area off of Highway 97A and Stayman Flats Road, but didn’t know what had occurred since the original call. He also said he was unsure of what was on fire.
Chelan County Fire District 8 first responded and likely is the lead agency, he said.
