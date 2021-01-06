WENATCHEE — Two men suspected in a Wenatchee homicide pleaded not guilty Wednesday.
Shane Hagen and Brendyn Ripper were formally charged in Chelan County Superior Court with second-degree murder, second-degree assault and intimidating a witness.
Hagen and Ripper are accused of shooting to death 36-year-old Jesus Manuel Garcia on Dec. 23 at an apartment on Idaho Street, as well as threatening a witness.
Both pleaded not guilty. Trial dates were set for Feb. 23 in Superior Court.
The maximum penalty for second-degree murder is life in prison. Hagen and Ripper are being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $1 million bail.