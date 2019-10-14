centerpiece Museum haunting nears By Don Seabrook World photo editor Don Seabrook Photo Editor Author email Oct 14, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Kylee Boggs, Wenatchee, checks how light from an emitter shows through smoke from a smoke machine as she sets up for a haunted house at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center on Monday. In the room at right are cutout figures of Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon, who made the first trans-Pacific flight that landed near East Wenatchee in 1931. The lighting device is called the Vortex and it is just one of many effects that a team has been preparing since June at the museum. Tickets for the haunted museum are available at https://wwrld.us/2J8oYuH or at the door. It opens Oct. 19 and runs Oct. 25, 26, 29, 30, and 31 starting at 6 p.m. It is scary, so it is not recommended for children under 13 years old. World photo/Don Seabrook Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1 Sections Local News Sports Arts & Entertainment Education Housing Crisis Fires Webcams Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Photo Editor Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Don Seabrook Photo Editor I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children. Author email Follow Don Seabrook Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Read More News Chelan County passes recreation plan Oct 15, 2019 News Shih Tzu dies in house fire Oct 15, 2019 Education WHS Panthalon athletes run, swim for a good cause Oct 15, 2019 News Suspect arrested in Omak homicide Oct 15, 2019 News Motorist arrested for showing gun in traffic Oct 15, 2019 News Plug in 7 hrs ago Northwest University students, faculty push back after Planned Parenthood removed from health-resources list Oct 15, 2019 Northwest State upgrades northern pike invasive species listing Oct 15, 2019 Northwest Ecology will collect and incinerate toxic firefighting foam Oct 15, 2019 Northwest Yakama, Lummi tribal leaders call for removal of three lower Columbia River dams +2 Oct 15, 2019 Unlimited article access, anytime, from anywhere, on any device. Only $1 for the first month! Subscribe Today! *Subscriptions Billed Monthly • Limited Time Offer Featured +3 Wenatchee residents pay it forward for a day Oct 12, 2019 Suspect arrested in Omak homicide Oct 15, 2019 Motorist arrested for showing gun in traffic Oct 15, 2019 Submit Your Story Idea We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! CLICK TO SUBMIT