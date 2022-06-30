WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center has promoted from within the organization for an executive director.
Marriah Thornock, who has been in the position of director of operations and special projects at the museum, assumes the role of executive director this Friday. The hiring process was facilitated by Seattle recruiting firm Herd Freed Hartz with board interviews for applicants.
The 2020 annual report for museum shows 627 members (with 552 renewed) and 361 donors who are listed for their tax-deductible donations in amounts from $250 as patrons to upwards of $10,000 as gold partners.
The museum at 127 S. Mission St. had 6,844 in-person visitors (with $5 entry fees), as well as 117,969 virtual attendants. The financial statement from Dec. 31, 2020, shows assets of about $3 million.
Close to 100 volunteers also support the museum’s mission “to celebrate and preserve the history, arts, sciences and rich diversity of our region.”
In the recent history of the museum’s leadership:
Interim director Laurel Turner has served since October 2021, after replacing Executive Director Keni Sturgeon.
Sturgeon served as ED for three years, from November 2018 until accepting a position with the Association of Children’s Museums in Virginia.
Sandy Cohen was ED from July 2015 to January 2018.
Thornock served as interim ED during that transitional period in 2018, and now assumes the executive role after nine years of work with the museum.
