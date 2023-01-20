Met Gala arrivals in New York City

Rege-Jean Page looks at Elon Musk as they arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, on May 2, 2022. 

 Reuters/Andrew Kelly

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk, Tesla Inc.'s chief executive, was likely to be called to testify on Friday in a jury trial over his 2018 tweet that he had "funding secured" to take the electric carmaker private, which shareholders allege cost them millions in trading losses.

The class action trial in San Francisco federal court resumed with the plaintiffs calling Timothy Fries to testify about his reasons for investing in Tesla stock and the losses he suffered, allegedly due to Musk's tweet.



