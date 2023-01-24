SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk was expected to take the stand on Tuesday in San Francisco, after telling a jury on Monday that he had locked up financial support in 2018 to take his electric car maker Tesla Inc. private.

Musk is defending against claims he defrauded investors by tweeting on Aug. 7, 2018, that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 per share, and that "investor support is confirmed."



