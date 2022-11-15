FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk's account and Twitter logo

Elon Musk's account and the Twitter logo are seen in this illustration taken Oct. 28. 

 Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday that Twitter's sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on Nov. 29, a minor delay from his initial tentative timeline to bring back the service on the social media platform.

"Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid," Musk said in a tweet.