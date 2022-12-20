FILE PHOTO: Illustration showing Elon Musk photo and Twitter logo

Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken Oct. 27. 

 Reuters/Dado Ruvic

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he will step down as chief executive of Twitter Inc. once he finds a replacement, but will still run some key divisions of the social media platform.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," Musk wrote on Twitter.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?