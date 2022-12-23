 Skip to main content
MVP Berdan prepares to lead new team in USMC

221222-sportslocal-wrestlerberdan 01.jpg
Wenatchee High School wrestler Evan Berdan gets up from pinning West Valley's Derek Drobek on Dec. 14, 2022.

WENATCHEE —  Every holiday season, the snowy acres belonging to Wenatchee Heights' Berdan family get spruced up with neon orange bits of clay from the troops' target practice. These annual get-togethers of the Berdans along with the Gutzwilers will no doubt help to serve Wenatchee High School senior Evan Berdan as he continues his journey to Camp Pendleton this June as part of this year's class of recruits into the United States Marine Corps.

With the blessings of his parents Jeff and Holly Berdan (Gutzwiler) as well as from his maternal grandfather Norm Gutzwiler, a retired Marine and former helicopter crew chief in Vietnam, Evan Berdan is taking every opportunity to sharpen his skills and better himself before shipping out to San Diego, practicing every day and staying in top physical condition.

221222-sportslocal-wrestlerberdan 02.jpg
Wenatchee High School wrestler Evan Berdan walks the sideline before a match against West Valley on Dec. 14, 2022.
221222-sportslocal-wrestlerberdan 03.jpg
World photo/Don Seabrook Wenatchee High School wrestler Evan Berdan goes against West Valley's Derek Drobek on Dec. 14, 2022.


