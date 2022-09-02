Purchase Access

NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar — A court in Myanmar has jailed a former British ambassador and her spouse for one year for violating immigration laws, sources and media said on Friday, prompting concern from rights activists at secretive trials under military rule.

Vicky Bowman, who runs a group promoting ethical business practices in Myanmar, and her Burmese husband Htein Lin, an artist and former political prisoner, were arrested on Aug. 24 for staying at an address different to the one she had registered under.



