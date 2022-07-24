Myanmar junta executes four democracy activists

A combination image shows Kyaw Min Yu, also known as Ko Jimmy, and Phyo Zeya Thaw, two of the four democracy activists executed by Myanmar's military authorities.

 Handout via Reuters

NAYPYIDAW — Myanmar's ruling military announced on Monday it had executed four democracy activists accused of aiding "terror acts," sparking widespread condemnation of the country's first executions in decades.

Sentenced to death in secretive trials in January and April, the men were accused of helping a civilian resistance movement that has fought the military since last year's coup and bloody crackdown on nationwide protests.



