Anniversary of Korean War armistice

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released Wednesday.

 KCNA via Reuters

SEOUL — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country is ready to mobilize its nuclear war deterrent and counter any U.S. military clash, and criticized South Korea's new president for the first time, warning Seoul was pushing towards the brink of war.

Kim made the remarks during a speech at an event to mark the 69th anniversary of the July 27 Korean War armistice, which left the two Koreas technically still at war, according to the official KCNA news agency on Thursday.



