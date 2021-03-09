Wenatchee is known as the Apple Capital of the World, but which variety reigns supreme? Gala? Honeycrisp? Red Delicious? Your votes decide in our March Mayhem: Apples to Apples Edition contest.
The Wenatchee World NABUR team is hosting its own rendition of a March Mayhem bracket, except this time we’re pitting apples to apples to find the favorite in North Central Washington! Cast your vote each round to win a $50 local gift card at the end of the tournament. Participants must enter a valid email and sign up for a NABUR account to be entered.
Thirty-two apples. Five rounds. One winner.
First round of voting ends at 4 p.m. Thursday. The bracket can be found at wwrld.us/appletoapple.
If you already have an account, vote through NABUR at nabur.wenatcheeworld.com.
Invite your friends to join NABUR and choose their favorite variety. The tournament ends April 8.
Bracket round winners will become a NABUR newsletter staple through the month of March. Make sure to check our newsletters each Thursday to see which apple variety will be victorious!