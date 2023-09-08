WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will seek re-election in 2024, she announced Friday, almost a year after she said she would relinquish her powerful and polarizing post as the top House Democrat.

A politically motivated attack on her husband contributed to Pelosi, D-San Francisco, reconsidering a role in House Democratic leadership in 2023 when Republicans would control the majority.



©2023 McClatchy Washington Bureau. Visit at mcclatchydc.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.