US-NEWS-SCI-NASA-SPACEX-SPACE-STATION-GET

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft is launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla., on NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station.

 NASA via Getty Images

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The SpaceX taxi service from the Space Coast took flight again Wednesday with NASA’s Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station.

The four-person crew from NASA, Japan and Russia hitched a ride in the Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket that lifted off from KSC’s Launch Pad 39-A just after noon.



©2022 Orlando Sentinel. Visit at orlandosentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

