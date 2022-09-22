SCI-NASA-MOON-3-OS

With flags flapping in the breeze, Artemis I sits at Launch Pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida after the scrub of the second launch attempt of NASA's moon-orbit test flight earlier this month.

 Orlando Sentinel/TNS/Joe Burbank

ORLANDO, Fla. — NASA announced Thursday that the cryogenic fueling test this week at Kennedy Space Center did well enough to keep moving toward a launch attempt as early as Tuesday.

“Based on data from the test, teams are fine-tuning procedures for the next launch opportunity, targeted for no earlier than Sept. 27,” reads a statement on the NASA website. “The rocket remains in a safe and flight-ready configuration at the launch pad.”



©2022 Orlando Sentinel. Visit orlandosentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

